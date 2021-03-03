Progress continues in COVID-19 vaccination efforts locally and statewide this week with the news of an initial shipment of at least 47,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.
The J&J vaccine received emergency authorization Saturday, Feb. 27 from the FDA.
“This gives a significant boost to our vaccination efforts,” said said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk in a media briefing Tuesday, March 2.
Willems Van Dijk said much of the state’s initial J&J allocation will go to vaccinating education and child care workers, as part of a new phase in the state vaccination that began March 1.
“This is going to help us move through the educator workforce more quickly, and that will open up for others coming behind them,” said Willems Van Dijk. “We’re going to get there faster with a one dose vaccine.”
Next up will be essential workers, like grocery store employees and people who work in public transit.
Wisconsin is currently getting 115,000 doses per week, between the Phizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. So 47,000 more from J&J is significant.
All three may be offered to educators and childcare workers, and efforts to vaccinate health and public safety workers, as well as everyone age 65 and older will continue to be a priority, said Willems Van Dijk.
But there will be a bit of supply lull after the initial J&J shipment, with no new allocation for a few weeks. But J&J is promising a regular supply thereafter, with 100 million doses nationally by the end of June.
As of Tuesday, 928,958 people, or 16 percent of the state population, had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 505,123, or 8.7 percent had been fully vaccinated.
In Barron County, 16% of people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, on par with the state average, as of Tuesday. About 2,842 people (6.3 percent) have completed the vaccine series of two doses.
The county will have its first drive-through vaccination event this Friday, March 5, at Barron Electric.
According to Barron County Public Health, “Appointments are necessary and have already been filled.”
Barron County will soon be the site of a more permanent vaccination clinic.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday, Feb. 23, along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that the vaccination clinics will be located in La Crosse County, Racine County, Marathon County, with the last clinic split between Douglas and Barron counties.
But health officials did not offer more details on the specifics of those clinics this week.
Fortunately, COVID-19 cases remain relatively low.
Barron County Public Health reported 60 new cases this past week, about the same as new cases in the two weeks prior. Active cases stood at 85 Tuesday, one more than a week prior. Seventy-six county residents have died, but no new deaths were reported this week.
As always, health officials stress that it is important that people wear masks, physically distance and take other precautions to slow the spread of the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.