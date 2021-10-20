The person who burglarized the Vibez Smoke & Swag store in downtown Barron has apparently confessed to the crime, according to Barron Police log reports.
The burglar smashed a glass front door and made off with an estimated $650-$700 in merchandise at a downtown Barron business in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Vibez Smoke & Swag owner Michael Isaac turned over surveillance video to the Barron Police Department.
Thursday evening, Oct. 14, police reports stated that a male subject, along with his mother, showed up at the Barron County Sheriff’s Department to turn himself in. The stolen items were recovered.
