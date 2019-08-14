Authorities are investigating a fire in a rural New Auburn home, which sent the resident owner to the hospital with smoke inhalation injuries.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Tonia Morrison, 45, of New Auburn, called 911 at 2:25 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 12, to report her house was on fire.
New Auburn Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Barron County sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence in the 200 block of 30th Street, north of New Auburn. Chetek Fire Department was also called to provide manpower and tenders, according to the dispatch logs.
The fire was knocked down by 2:55 a.m. Damage to the house was substantial, Fitzgerald said.
Morrison was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire for nonlife-threatening smoke inhalation injuries.
The BCSD, NAFD and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire.
According to the dispatch logs, the woman sent a message to a man about 15 minutes prior to the call about the fire.
Dispatch logs noted the woman was released from the hospital as of Monday afternoon, Aug. 12.
