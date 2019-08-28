What if a vacant downtown Barron store were to be replaced with a public park?
Or, what if a parking lot on Division Avenue were to be converted into commercial property?
What kinds of new businesses would blend in well with existing retail and service businesses?
An eight-month study of the city’s downtown business district poses those kinds of questions for elected officials, business leaders and economic development professionals. Now approaching its conclusion, study is in its final phase, when local leaders will make decisions on what downtown Barron should look like in future years.
At a public open house held Tuesday, Aug. 20, at City Hall, business and civic leaders gathered to discuss information gathered in a study that began last January, when planners from two consulting firms, MSA Professional Services, Madison, and Business Districts, Inc., of Chicago, began to work with city residents.
Seven downtown maps were mounted on easels, targeting areas of downtown Barron and pointing out vacant space or properties that could be developed or renovated to increase visitor traffic.
Participants were urged to focus on Barron’s strong points as they plan for the future.
“You have a grocer, a bakery and a hardware store in downtown Barron,” said Diane Williams, of Chicago-based Business Districts, Inc. “Many of our clients wish they had those kinds of businesses.”
Williams and Stephen Tremlett, of MSA Professional Services, also said Barron can and should build on the presence of county government offices and Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, which are already present in or near the downtown area.
The group was also introduced to the first draft of a proposed market study to develop new strategies for the downtown area.
The study had several objectives for downtown Barron: promote pedestrian traffic, build safety and comfort, improve aesthetics, stimulate more commercial growth and a develop strategic downtown plan.
Eight strategies were proposed to reach those goals:
• Get ready to put the plan into action.
• While doing so, engage as many stakeholders as possible.
• Look more closely at downtown appearance/environment, as well as pedestrian circulation.
• Build a comprehensive downtown business growth plan, and provide for ways to retain business, as well as expand, grow and support existing business.
• Recruit new businesses such as a dentist, food & beverages, fitness and wellness salons.
• Find “priority sites” for downtown business development.
• Expand downtown promotion.
• Continue to work with downtown property owners to enhance and improve the real estate market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.