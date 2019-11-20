A Rice Lake police officer who was downwind from a spilled container of fentanyl-laced heroin was rushed to Marshfield Medical Center in the aftermath of a double arrest on Tuesday evening, Nov. 12, 2019, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday, Nov. 15, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Published reports said that both Officer Joshua Eckes and his K9 escort were exposed to the drug during a search of one of the suspects after a traffic stop near the interchange of U.S. Hwy. 53 and Knapp Street on the northwest side of the city.
Arrested in connection with the incident were Dustin A. Davis, 32, 804 Phipps Ave., and Amanda J. Zahurance, 30, 25 Nunn Place, both of Rice Lake.
Fentanyl-laced heroin also figured in the sentencing of a Chicago man in connection with an unrelated 2018 arrest in Dunn County, and has been described by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as a dangerous substance whose potency can be up to 100 times that of conventional heroin. Stories about those issues appear elsewhere in this week’s News-Shield.
A Rice Lake police officer stopped a vehicle known to be associated with defendant Davis after spotting it at a convenience gas station on the north side of the city late on the evening of Nov. 12.
At the time, the officer was aware that a bench warrant had been issued for defendant Davis’ arrest in connection with an unrelated felony case, the complaint said. He was identified as a passenger in the vehicle, which police said was being driven by defendant Zahurance.
Officer Eckes and the dog soon arrived on the scene and the K9 officer gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. In the console of the vehicle, police allegedly discovered glass jars of a substance later identified as heroin.
Officers made the decision to tow the vehicle and search it further in an area that was out of the wind.
Both defendants were arrested. As defendant Zahurance was being searched incident to her arrest, she was allegedly discovered in possession of a “small, metal tin with what appeared to be the same white, powdery substance that officers (saw) in the console,” the complaint said.
As the tin was being removed from the defendant, it spilled. Moments later, Eckes, who was downwind at the time, announced he was not feeling well. He was later administered an antidote known as Narcan, and was taken by ambulance to the hospital for further treatment
The vehicle search produced additional glass jars allegedly containing heroin, as well as needles, a vaping pen that tested positive for marijuana, other alleged drug paraphernalia, Diazepam and Gabapentin pills, and $100 in cash.
The complaint charges each defendant with a felony count of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.