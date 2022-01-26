Two men involved in separate crashes with horse-drawn buggies were sentenced on the same day last week.
Anthony R. Anderson, 41, of Rice Lake, pleaded guilty Jan. 19 in Barron County Circuit Court to operating while intoxicated-second offense as part of a plea agreement.
Robert C. Dulian, 68, was sentenced to 9 months in jail on Jan. 19 on convictions of three counts of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, one count of reckless driving-causing great bodily harm and operating while intoxicated-1st offense.
Dulian could have faced stiffer penalties, but as result of a plea agreement reached Oct. 13, an 18-month jail sentence was imposed and stayed. As part of the agreement four counts of causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle were amended to lesser charges.
Dulian was also placed on 2 years of probation. He must undergo AODA assessment and complete all other evaluations and treatment recommended by his probation agent. He was fined $987.50, and his driver’s license was revoked for eight months. An ignition interlock device must be installed on his vehicle(s) for eight months.
The crash was on Highway M near Church Road, about a mile north of the Barron County line, at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7.
The horse and buggy occupied by five Amish children was northbound on Highway M, and was rear-ended by a pick-up truck. Four of five children were injured, two of which were hospitalized. The horse was put down at the scene.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Washburn County Court, Dulian failed a field sobriety test and registered a blood alcohol level of .136 after the crash, well over the state’s legal limit.
A doctor at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake advised that at least two children were being transported to Marshfield Pediatric Center due to the injuries. Two others received substantial injuries. Injuries to the four children included broken bones, lacerations, head injuries, broken ribs and one child was missing a large part of her finger. One of the five children did not sustain any injuries.
In Anderson’s case, Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright stated in a press release Jan. 19 that the plea agreement was reached out of respect for the wishes of the victims’ family.
Anderson was driving north on Hwy. M near the Barron-Washburn county line when his truck rear-ended a horse drawn buggy at about 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18. A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries and died a few days later. A 16-year-old was also injured in the crash.
Anderson had been drinking alcohol between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the V&M Bar, north of Rice Lake.
Anderson called 911 at 6:42 p.m., saying that he hit a buggy.
When police arrived on scene the victim, identified only as L.J.M., was unconscious but breathing and lying in the middle of the road after being ejected from the buggy. The victim later died on Feb. 24.
The wrecked buggy was on the east side of the roadway, along with the horse, which was deceased.
The buggy was equipped with an LED blinker light and two kerosene lanterns that emit a red light to the rear and a white light ahead. The buggy also has a slow moving reflective triangle and reflective tape on the rear of the buggy.
Data recovered from the pickup truck’s airbag control module indicated that the vehicle was traveling 56-57 mph at the time of the crash.
It was dark when the crash occurred and light snow was falling.
A blood sample collected from Anderson showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.085.
Charges were amended from homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having prior intoxicant-related conviction; homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration while having prior intoxicant-related conviction; operating while intoxicated causing injury-2nd offense; and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury-2nd offense.
A 6-month jail sentence was imposed and stayed. Instead, Anderson was placed on 2 years probation. He must serve five days in jail and pay a $1,429 fine. His driver’s license was revoked for 12 month, and an ignition interlock device must be installed on his vehicle(s) for 12 months. He must undergo alcohol and drug assessment and complete all recommendations and treatment recommended by his probation agent. Anderson must perform 80 hours of community service and volunteer as a speaker on a victim impact panel if requested.
Wright stated, “Vehicle/buggy crashes have become an all too frequent occurrence in Wisconsin and nationwide. The Amish are valued members of our community. The death of L.J.M. is a somber reminder of how important it is for motorists, particularly on rural roads and highways in Barron County, to remain attentive at all time for the presence of Amish buggies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.