Advancing frac sand mining technology, combined with a worldwide plunge in crude oil prices, will mean a difficult future for Superior Silica Sands, which once operated three plants and five mines in Barron County, according to the company’s new chief executive officer.
In a telephone interview Tuesday from his office in Forth Worth, Tex. (home of Emerge Energy, Superior Silica’s parent company), CEO Scott Waughtal talked about what the company has done since it emerged from Chapt. 11 bankruptcy late last year, after lengthy proceedings U.S. Federal District Court in Delaware.
In terms of mining practices, Waughtal said there has been a nationwide trend to what he called “in-basin” frac sand mining.
“What you’re seeing is local mines delivering to local (crude oil fracking) wells,” Waughtal said. “It can cost as low as $10 per ton to deliver sand from an in-basin mine to the well site. Compare that to what it costs to ship by rail from Wisconsin -- $60 to $70 per ton. That is a key impact on the market.”
Customers are telling Emerge Energy that they wouldn’t accept Wisconsin frac sand even if the product was offered free of charge – because of the high cost of shipping it from Wisconsin to places like Wyoming, the Dakots, and Texas, Waughtal added.
“That’s true of the entire U.S. market,” he said. “In-basin mining is showing up in more states all the time. You just can’t be competitive with that.”
The change from shipped sand to in-basin sand began in late 2017, accelerated through 2018 and, eventually, forced Emerge Energy into bankruptcy protection last year, Waughtal said.
For the time being, Emerge/Superior has found a market for some Wisconsin frac sand in Canada, where there are still some fracking operations that aren’t close to in-basin sand mines, he added.
It is that market that Waughtal said has sparked some recent activity at the Poskin (town of Clinton) plant and stockpiled sand deposits at Superior Silica-owned mines in the towns of Arland and Sioux Creek (near Dallas)
Even so, the company has tightened its belt considerably in Barron County since bankruptcy proceedings ended last year, he added.
“We have sold all the equipment from four of the five mines and the Arland dry sand plant,” Waughtal said. “We sold some pieces of land that, at one time, were envisioned for future development, and are in the process of selling other (parcels). We still retain the New Auburn and Clinton plants, but the market doesn’t look promising.”
The company’s former testing facility and office in Barron is being offered for sale at $400,000. Waughtal said there have been talks with prospective, but nothing definite has happened.
The COVID-19 pandemic put an unexpected monkey wrench in Superior Silica’s post-bankruptcy strategy, he added.
“For three months, we sold nothing, to any customer,” he said.
Until world crude oil prices return to the $50-$60-per-barrel range, it won’t be profitable for either customer or provider to ship Wisconsin sand by rail, Waughtal added.
“Our forecast in Texas is moderate growth for the remainder of 2020,” he said. “If the barrel price erodes, so will our prospects. We see marginal growth next year but there is a lot of uncertainty. We will continue to supply the Canadian basins, but that will be really spotty. You can ship out several carloads, then get no more orders for awhile.”
Emerge Energy will continue to honor its land reclamation agreements with Barron County and will continue to pay royalties and road fees to the county and township towns where it operates – albeit at a lower rate because of reduced mining activities, Waughtal said
“We have several years of (stockpiled sand) capacity before we need to mine again,” he said.
