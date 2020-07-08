A July 1 announcement by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for state aid to local districts is just the beginning of a process, local school officials said Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the projections show that three school districts in the News-Shield circulation area should expect increases in state general aid – according to terms of the two-year state budget, which runs through June 30, 2021.
But the numbers don’t take into account the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said.
Local school officials noted that the aid projections are part of a lengthy process that will go on until the middle of October, when local school districts will learn exactly how much aid to expect from the state.
The officials noted that local school districts have already been warned about possible state revenue reductions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While it is optimistic to see these … numbers on paper, we have to recognize that this is formality,” said Andrew Sloan, director of finance for the Barron Area School District. “Legislative discussion -- as it relates to biennial budget changes -- is still on the table,” he added.
Cameron School District administrator Joe Leschisin echoed those remarks.
He said the projected state aid numbers “are simply based off the state biennial budget plan and do not take into account any possible changes due to COVID-19.”
Both Sloan and Leschisin noted that the law requires state authorities to project aid payments on July 1 of each year – but that it is merely a tool to help with early budget planning.
The reality will hit later in the year, when the state Department of Revenue gets a better idea of how much state tax income has gone down as a result of the pandemic, they added.
“These are simply status quo figures,” Leschisin said. “I don’t think any district administrator in the state is expecting or planning for status quo at this point.”
In May, Sloan noted that an early DPI projection showed that the pandemic could cut state aid by more than $200 per student
In Cameron’s case, the district is hampered by a school spending formula that limits the district to spending about $9,500 per student, “much below the state average,” Leschisin added.
“Every district has a per-pupil amount set on (a) revenue limit formula,” he added. “This amount is multiplied by a district’s three-year average resident pupil count (and constitutes) a maximum that a district can collect via formula.”
Each district’s aid total is deducted from the “maximum figure” and the difference is collected through local property taxes, he added.
In the unlikely event that the pandemic doesn’t cut state revenue, the aid projections are good news for the Barron Area School District – at least, in theory.
Barron’s projected aid this October is $11,655,936, nearly $360,000 more than it received the previous year, $11,296,555. It amounts to a more-than-three-percent increase.
Percentagewise, both Cameron and Prairie Farm look to do even better than that.
Department of Public Instruction records show that Cameron’s projected aid this year will be $7,434,019, more than $308,000 more than the $7,125,581 the district received a year ago. The increase in aid amounts to more than four percent, DPI said.
The Prairie Farm School District’s projected aid this year is $2,449,965, more than seven percent above last year’s aid of $2,286,575, DPI reported.
