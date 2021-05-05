Wisconsin passed another grim COVID-19 milestone this week with more than 600,000 reported cases, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health. At least 6,850 patients have died so far. The state has a population of about 5.8 million people.
There have been 5,740 patients in Barron County and 82 deaths, as of Tuesday, May 4.
“It’s almost impossible to understand the impact of those numbers. They’re so big that they seem removed from our lives,” said DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “But to the daughter who called to check on her dad who had COVID-19 only to hear him struggle to breathe, the numbers are not theoretical. For the nurses who knew their faces were the last a person would see, their hands the last they would hold, for the health care professionals on the frontlines of this pandemic, the number are all too real.”
The latest case data shows the most new cases are occurring in northwestern Wisconsin counties, perhaps indicating that a recent wave in Minnesota is crossing the state line.
In Barron County, 54 new cases were reported for the week ending Tuesday, May 4. That is up from 31 new cases in the week prior.
Health officials say that vaccines have helped prevent the latest wave from reaching the high case, hospitalization and death tolls of previous surges.
But vaccination rates against COVID-19 continue to flatten.
In two weeks of being open 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, the community vaccination clinic drew 263 people the first week and 122 in the second. The clinic has the capacity to vaccinate up to 250 people per day, and walk-in appointments are available Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shots are also available at local health care providers and pharmacies.
As of Tuesday, In Barron County 38.4 percent of people have received at least one dose of vaccine. That is up 0.9 percent from the week prior. Statewide, 43.5 percent of people have had at least one shot.
