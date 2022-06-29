The Barron County Board has initially declined to take up a resolution promoted by the local Republican Party in dealing with election funding.
The Barron County Republican Party at its June membership meeting voted unanimously that the county board adopt an ordinance preventing private money from being used to run elections.
The party called such financing “dark money,” referring to grants from non-profits like the Center of Tech and Civic Life. The center, which is funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, directed more than $10 million in 2020 to more than 200 Wisconsin communities to help conduct the election during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among local communities, the City of Rice Lake received a $10,000 grant and the City of Barron, City of Chetek, Town of Rice Lake and Town of Stanfold each received $5,000, according to a list compiled by the Wisconsin State Journal.
Each municipality found various uses for the funds, such as PPE for election workers, outside ballot drop boxes, envelopes and labels, ballot security storage, signage and postage.
Barron clerk/treasurer Kelli Rasmussen said when she first heard about the Center of Tech and Civic Life grant, she thought it was too good to be true. But after talking with Rice Lake clerk/treasurer Kathy Morse, Rasmussen applied for the grant as well.
“We had to be very specific about what the money was used for,” said Rasmussen.
She said PPE, such as masks for election workers, and a ballot dropbox outside city hall were the main expenditures.
The Wisconsin Election Commission as well as state and federal judges have determined that there was nothing illegal about such contributions offsetting costs for election administrators.
County board chair Louie Okey commented on the Republican proposal at the end of the Monday, June 20, the board’s regular meeting.
“Do I think it’s a good idea? Yes. Do I want to put it on the agenda? No,” said Okey. “Barron County is doing a good job of keeping Democrats versus Republicans out of our business. The state and feds need to weigh in on this stuff. Not us.”
Supervisor Dianne Vaughn (District 2, New Auburn) responded by requesting the matter as a future agenda item.
“I don’t think it’s a partisan issue. I don’t think anybody should want private money in our elections,” said Vaughn.
Okey repeated that he was opposed to the idea, but said he would discuss it with other board leaders.
According to Jim Swenson Chairman of the BCRP, “Both the State Assembly and Senate passed legislation to stop the ‘Dark Money’ from running our elections in Wisconsin, however Governor Evers vetoed the bill.”
Swenson continued, “Since Evers refuses to take this step to safeguard our elections, some State Representatives have authored legislation calling for a Wisconsin Constitutional Amendment to put the issue to the people. We need to have this passed as an ordinance in Barron County acting as another safety until Wisconsin’s laws can be put in place to prevent situations like ‘Zuckerbucks’ from running and influencing our elections.”
Lawsuits seeking to ban private contributions to Wisconsin elections have failed several times.
A federal judge in Green Bay threw out one lawsuit about the grants before the 2020 election. Just after the election, the state Supreme Court declined to take another case over the grants and other issues.
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., dismissed a third case over the grants in 2021.
Last year a Dane County Circuit judge also ruled there was nothing illegal about the grants.
“Certainly nothing in (state law) prohibits clerks from using private grant money or working with outside consultants in the performance of their duties,” stated Judge Stephen Ehlke.
