A clock is ticking for Barron County authorities charged with the task of planning an estimated $25 million worth of improvements to the County Highway Department complex at Barron.
Members of the County Board of Supervisors Highway Committee met at the Government Center at Barron on Monday afternoon, July 13, 2020, to talk about the process.
Committee members who attended the meeting included supervisors Jim Gores, Dist. 9, village of Almena and town of Clinton, Roberta Mosentine, Dist. 11, city of Barron, Marv Thompson, Dist. 20, Rice Lake; Dale Heinecke, Dist. 29, town of Maple Plain, and chair Don Horstman, Dist. 26, towns of Stanfold and Cumberland.
Approved by the County Board last month, the improvements include four new buildings on the Highway Department campus at Barron, the largest of which will be a 160,000 square-foot main garage, more than three times the size of the existing, 1947-vintage garage.
The process has been delayed several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that has shortened the amount of time available to complete the plan, committee members were told.
Work is due to start at the beginning of the 2021 construction season, noted Bob Sworski, vice president for Chippewa Falls-based CBS Squared, which was hired by the county to help plan the facility.
The plan will need input from supervisors and Highway Department staff, as well as County Board members, according to Sworski.
He urged the committee to visit nearby county highway garages in Polk, St. Croix, and Burnett counties. When they make their visits, County Board members will be accompanied by Highway Commissioner Mark Servi, and other members of the Highway Department staff, who will act as a steering committee for the project.
Sheryl Claflin, CBS Squared president, agreed with Sworski’s recommendation.
“If you (committee members) go on these tours, make sure you listen in on the conversations between (Barron County) staff members and the staff members from the other counties,” she said.
The shoptalk will often reveal key factors about the other facilities, Claflin added.
“If you listen in on those conversations, it forces you to think about what you like, don’t like, or didn’t think of before,” she said. “We (CBS Squared consultants) will go around with your staff, and will make notes of the likes and dislikes.”
Committee members talked about what might happen with the current Highway Department administrative building – a frame structure alongside Wisconsin Hwy. 25, which contains offices and conference rooms.
“That building could easily be a home, if it could be moved (from the site),” Horstman said.
