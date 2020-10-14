Barron County added 117 new cases of COVID-19 in a seven-day period ending at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, according to information released by the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services, office of Public Health.
As of the deadline from the previous issue of the News-Shield (Tuesday, Oct. 6) the county was reporting 528 cases of the coronavirus. That number spiraled upward to 645 cases by deadline yesterday, Tuesday, Oct. 13, according to county figures.
According to an Oct. 12 Public Health announcement, Rice Lake was the hottest spot in the county for cases of COVID-19.
As of 2 p.m. Oct. 12, Rice Lake’s case total was approaching 70 cases, according to figures listed by Public Health.
The next five “hot spots” were, in order, Cameron, between 30 and 35 cases; Cumberland, 30; Chetek, 20-25; Barron, just over 20, and Turtle Lake, between 15 and 20.
Older adults are the leading demographic among county residents who have caught the disease, Public Health reported.
The distribution of COVID-19 cases by age range were as follows:
• Ages 10-19, 13 percent
• 20-29, 16%
• 30-39, 15%
• 40-49 14%
• 50-59, 17%
• 60-69, 13.5%
• 70-over, 8%
Barron County continues to exhibit a case rate of between 20 and 24 per 100,000 population, an indication that the virus is spreading at what Public Health defines as “an accelerated rate.”
“As Wisconsin reaches record numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, numbers in Barron County continue to climb as well,” Public Health announced Oct. 12.
“Over the weekend, 56 new confirmed (Barron County) cases came in. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Barron County to 631 (as of Oct. 12). Hospitals in some areas of the state are starting to become strained and are at risk of becoming overwhelmed. Because of this, the Governor has announced they will be opening an alternate care facility at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
“We need everyone’s help to slow the spread of this virus, said Health Officer Laura Sauve. “We are seeing cases go out to bars and restaurants while sick or awaiting test results. People are ignoring the recommendations and its starting to take a toll on the communities and healthcare systems across the state. We need people to stay home and get tested when they feel sick, even if they think it’s just a cold or allergies. We need everyone to be following the guidelines and recommendations.”
