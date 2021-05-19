What’s standing in the way of expanding hours at the City of Barron brush and yard debris site?
Too much trash.
“The hours were adjusted because we are continuing to see a large accumulation of household trash being dumped at the site, which is very expensive for the City to monitor and take care of,” said City Administrator Liz Jacobson in an email this week. “Even with the reduced hours, we are still seeing continued garbage being dumped.”
Current hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the second and fourth Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Last week, street department superintendent Ben Cole said he feared expanding hours without having more staff time to monitor the site would exacerbate the trash dumping problem.
Cole said nail-ridden boards, plastic, lawnmowers, couch cushions and various other garbage is being dumped at the site, which is meant exclusively for disposal of leaves, yard waste, brush and logs.
“Please ensure that you do not leave trash at the debris site,” said Mayor Ron Fladten. “The City of Barron offers a real service in providing a brush and yard debris site. This is a privilege freely granted by the City. In many communities, you have to pay to get rid of your brush and leaves.”
Fladten added, “I want to encourage all citizens of the City of Barron to feel good about using this site. If you have any questions about the use of the site, you may call City Hall at 715-537-5631.”
