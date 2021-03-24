Barron County continues to lag slightly behind the state average in COVID-19 vaccinations.
As of Tuesday 24.8 percent of county residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, compared to the state average of 25.7 percent.
Vaccines continue to be available at health care providers, pharmacies and at an occasional mobile clinic at Barron Electric Cooperative. But plans for a more permanent community vaccination clinic in Barron County have not been revealed by the state.
“We do not have a date or location for this yet,” said Sarah Turner, a Barron County Public Health specialist. “We are waiting for the State to decide this. It should be late April/early May.”
Public Health has organized three mobile vaccination clinics at Barron Electric Cooperative and two more are planned.
“Continuation of these events will depend on vaccine availability,” said Turner.
Vaccine supply is steadily increasing. Some of the first Johnson & Johnson one shot vaccines—280 doses—were administered March 18 at the Barron Electric mobile clinic by Public Health staff and medical volunteers.
Public Health officials say that all approved vaccines are safe and effective, and they are not aware of any adverse reactions in Barron County so far.
“The CDC has set up a monitoring system, V-Safe, that allows people to voluntarily sign up and report side effects regularly for several weeks after COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Turner. “All vaccinators also use the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). This system requires all serious vaccination side effects to be reported on all vaccinations, including COVID-19.”
In other good news is that new cases of COVID-19 continue to drop.
New cases of COVID-19 numbered 23 in the week up to Tuesday, March 23, according to Public Health data. That is down from 39 cases in the week prior and 67 cases in the week before that. No new deaths have been reported in a month, and active cases numbered 62 Tuesday, down from 77 a week ago.
As always, those who have not been vaccinated are urged to physically distance, wear masks and take other precautions to slow the spread of the virus.
“Barron County Public Health would like to remind residents that Wisconsin’s mask mandate is still in place. It is not set to end until April 5,” said Laura Sauve, Health Officer for Barron County. “There is fake information circulating that says that the mask mandate in Wisconsin ended on March 20. We encourage everyone to make sure they are getting their information from reliable sources like the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or your local health department.”
All groups now currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine include:
• Frontline health care personnel
• Residents and staff in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities
• Police and fire personnel, correctional staff
• Adults age 65 and older
• Educators and child care staff
• Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs
• Some public-facing essential workers
• Non-frontline essential health care personnel
Those currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can register for future vaccination clinics by going to www.barroncountywi.gov and completing the short survey. If you do not have internet access you may call 715-537-6123 to register
