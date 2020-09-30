A preliminary hearing is set Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court, for a 25-year-old Rice Lake man charged with the shooting death of rural Chetek resident Garrett Macone, 24, on Sunday, Sept. 20.
Defendant Andrew J. Brunette was ordered held on $1 million cash bond during an initial court appearance Thursday, Sept. 24
Court records indicate two attorneys from the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s office were appointed to represent the defendant during an appearance on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
The criminal complaint charges Brunette with first-degree intentional homicide, an offense punishable by life in prison.
According to the complaint, Brunette used a 9mm handgun to shoot Macone in his house while he slept on Sunday, Sept. 20.
The investigation began after the victim’s mother found his body near the home after she arrived there shortly before 1 p.m. the same day.
Barron County Sheriff’s investigators said the apparent cause of death was two gunshot wounds to the back of the head.
The complaint said the victim’s bedroom was in disarray, and blood marks suggested he had been shot inside the house and his body moved outside.
Investigators learned Macone had been in a relationship with a married woman who was separated from her husband, later identified as the defendant.
The investigation showed the defendant had picked up the woman at Macone’s residence on Sept. 19 and traveled to St. Paul, Minn., where the couple’s child was in the hospital.
Brunette lived in Rice Lake with his parents, the complaint said. They told investigators that the defendant had returned home on the morning of Sept. 20 to pick up some clothes before returning the hospital. Detectives determined that the defendant was in Barron County during the time frame in which the victim had been killed.
The defendant and his wife returned to Barron County with their child on the afternoon of Sept. 20, and he dropped off the woman at Macone’s home. At this time, the location was an active crime scene and detectives detained and interviewed Brunette there.
The defendant allegedly talked about details of the crime before officers disclosed that Macone had been shot. Brunette said a gun -- the only one for which he had ammunition -- had been stolen the previous Friday (Sept. 18). Suspecting the defendant wasn’t telling the truth, police arrested him.
While en route to the Barron County Jail, the defendant allegedly said, “You can tell them I’m ready to tell the truth.”
Later, Brunette allegedly told investigators he drove from the hospital in St. Paul earlier on the morning of Sept. 20 to his home, to pick up clothes. He also retrieved his 9mm handgun from a gun cabinet and concealed it from a family member.
The defendant said he drove to Macone’s residence and parked behind an outbuilding to conceal his arrival. He then entered the house through the unlocked front door, finding Macone asleep in his room.
He said he contemplated shooting the victim and even aimed the gun at him, but then reconsidered and backed off. However, Brunette said he “ultimately decided to go through with it,” the report said.
The defendant said he then took Macone’s cell phone, smashed it, and threw it into the woods behind the house. He said he moved the body outside, intending to take it away in his vehicle.
The defendant said he took off his gloves and changed his clothes and boots, eventually tossing them in a dumpster. He said he threw his gun off a bridge and into a creek. Officers recovered both sets of items from where the defendant said they could be found.
