A complication has surfaced in the Barron County Highway Department’s $25 million construction project.
In making way for a new 160,000 square-foot garage and accessory facilities, an old building will be taken down and with it the department’s communications antenna.
The department is hoping to replace that antenna by putting one atop the City of Barron’s new water tower on the north side of town. The antenna is needed for communications with highway department equipment operators.
The Barron Utility Commission gave preliminary approval to this request at its meeting Monday, Feb. 8.
Highway facilities manager Gary Trott said the department has been looking at other options for the antenna, but said they would be expensive.
“I’m not really looking at this in terms of a money maker deal,” said Barron city administrator Liz Jacobson. “We have a great relationship with the county and they work well with us.”
“We’re hoping to keep it in the city. This is where we’d prefer to be,” said highway commissioner Mark Servi.
He said an antenna on the water tower would give the department as good or better coverage than it has now.
Servi said they looked at using the same sites as the sheriff’s department communication equipment but couldn’t because the frequencies would be squelching on top of one another.
The old highway building, built in 1947, will be demolished in phases, starting in the area where there are antenna tower supports. Eventually, the entire building will be razed.
Utilities commissioners approved a motion directing city and county officials to draft a lease for $1 per year, plus any antenna installation or removal expenses to be paid for by the county.
But some hold ups remain, including obtaining Federal Aviation Administration approval for a 20-foot omnidirectional fiberglass antenna. City engineer consultant Teresa Anderson said that would be higher than the City’s existing FAA clearance.
And the clock is ticking, as the county’s license for the existing antenna expires March 1.
