By Ryan Urban
Despite the concerns of some nearby residents, Barron City Council approved rezoning land on East Taylor Avenue to Industrial, paving the way for a new street department shop.
In a public hearing, a small crowd from the Riverview Terrace Mobile Home Park expressed concerns about truck traffic, noise and property values.
There are about 70 units in the community, which is owned by Mark Dobberfuhl and is in the process of being sold to Maida Swenson, doing business as Properties of Barron.
This summer the City purchased 17 acres between Taylor Avenue and the Yellow River. Some will be re-sold to remain residential, while the City is keeping a large field to be the new site of a city shop.
“Rezoning this to industrial is treating these residents like trailer court trash,” said Dobberfuhl.
He said residents rent their lots but own their homes.
“They are not trailer court trash,” said Dobberfuhl. “There’s a sense of pride that comes with homeownership, and that’s what we have here.”
Swenson questioned why, when there is a need for more housing in Barron, that the city would rezone Residential land to Industrial.
“There is a reason industrial sites are placed out of town or where people aren’t living,” she said.
Dobberfuhl said that with the Barron County Highway Department already expanding right up to the property line, more trucks and equipment will further reduce quality of life for residents.
City officials felt that the City’s shop would add little to the industrial nature of the area.
“We have a crew of five to six guys,” said city administrator Liz Jacobson.
“The trains coming through there now is more noise than they’ve ever had,” said Alderman Pete Olson.
This is at least the third reiteration of the City’s plans for a new shop.
The City plans to sell the current municipal center property to Kwik Trip for the construction of a new convenience store at Hwy. 8 and La Salle Avenue.
Initially, the City hoped to build a new city hall, police department and shop downtown at the former Family Dollar property.
But it was later determined that the site would not meet the specifications for the whole project. The City still intends to build a new city hall and police department at the downtown site.
The second version of the plan set the new shop at the industrial park on Guy Avenue.
But the Taylor Avenue site was selected in large part because it is near the County Highway Department, from which the City purchases materials like road salt and sand.
“You try to keep these things congruent so they don’t get spread out all over town,” said Alderman Rod Nordby.
One alderman, Byron Miller, voiced opposition to plan.
“Five trucks is still five trucks,” he said.
Miller added that he didn’t like any of the proposed locations for a new city shop.
Depending on the timeline for Kwik Trip’s project, construction of the new city shop could begin as soon as next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.