Barron County residents might want to circle next Wednesday, April 6, 2022, on their calendars.
That’s when the Barron County Board’s Zoning Committee will hold a public hearing to make changes in the county Land Use Ordinance, and increase some of the fees that property owners will be charged to obtain certain kinds of permits.
Among the items for consideration: much heavier fines for repeated violations of rules that govern “tourist rooming houses.” Passed in 2006, the ordinance lets homeowners (primarily lake cabins) rent their property to customers who stay overnight (or longer).
The hearing begins at 1:30 p.m. April 6 at the Barron County Government Center.
Tourist rooming houses have been controversial (on occasion) in recent years, as neighbors have complained to county authorities about noise, overcrowding, and other alleged violations during the busy summer tourist season.
Proposed new rules would allow the county to impose fines of up to $5,000 for tourist rooming house who repeatedly violate rules such as overcrowding and the unauthorized presence of tents or campers on their property.
In all, the county is considering 10 changes to the Land Use Ordinance. They include:
• How the county defines manufactured homes, mineral extraction, “substandard lots”, non-metallic mining activities, private access and public roads, and certain kinds of storage facilities.
• What it means for a landowner to have a “nonconforming” piece of property -- that is, a parcel that was legal when it was first created, but which doesn’t meet current legal definitions.
• How the county will permit property to be used if it’s located in “multi- zoned” districts.
• How and when the county will zone land for nonmetallic mining, including the process of getting a permit to mine, operating the mine, what hours mines can operate, erosion control, and how the property will be reclaimed once mining is complete.
• Clarifying rules for storage facilities, including lot size, layout, lighting, and related items.
• Creating a new section that governs commercial business districts.
• What kinds of structures are permitted on lands close to the shores of water bodies.
• The kinds of structures that will be allowed within 300 feet of high-water marks along navigable streams and lakes, as well as structures that will be allowed on parcels of two acres or less.
• Increasing fees for zoning permits. Proposed new fees are $100 for “general” permits, $125 for recreational vehicles and $450 for tourist rooming houses.
The committee is chaired by Supervisor Bob Rogers, Dist. 1, Chetek. Committee members include supervisors Todd Gerland, Dist. 18, town of Stanley and city of Rice Lake; Dale Heinecke, Dist. 29, towns of Maple Plain and Lakeland; Donald Horstman, Dist. 26, towns of Cumberland, Stanfold and Barron; Steve Johnson, Dist. 13, village of Cameron; and Marv Thompson, Dist. 20, city of Rice Lake.
