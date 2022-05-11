On Friday, May 6, a sixth Barron County poultry flock was euthanized due to avian influenza, according to state officials.
Details provided by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on the flocks impacted so far are as follows:
May 6: 22,000 birds at a commercial farm in the Cameron area.
May 2: 47,188 birds at a commercial farm in the Barron area.
May 2: 19,319 birds at a commercial farm in the Clayton area.
April 28: 150 birds at a non-commercial farm in the Clear Lake area.
April 27: 110,731 birds at a commercial farm in the Barron area.
April 8: 46,507 birds at a commercial farm in the Cameron area.
That is a total of 245,895 birds.
On Tuesday, May 10, DATCP issued a new order prohibiting the movement of domestic birds to all live events, including shows, exhibitions and swap meets.
Domestic birds are defined as any avian species held in captivity, including poultry, ratites, pet birds, and farm-raised game birds that have not been released into the wild.
Poultry owners are strongly encouraged to continue practicing strict biosecurity and, when possible, keep their flocks indoors to prevent contact with wild birds. DATCP also asks poultry owners to register their premises. State law requires that all livestock owners register where their animals are kept, and registration helps animal health officials during disease outbreaks.
To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekend). Reports also can be emailed to datcpanimalimports@wisconsin.gov.
