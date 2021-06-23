Two new deaths as a result of COVID-19 in Barron County this week serve as a reminder that the virus still poses a threat, according to public health officials.
“We’re not done,” said Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk with the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services in a media briefing Tuesday, June 22.
While 16 states, plus the District of Columbia, have achieved herd immunity-level vaccination rates of 70 percent, Wisconsin is just short of 50 percent.
In Barron County, the rate is just shy of 43 percent receiving at least one dose, as of Tuesday, June 22.
New case numbers are low, but could increase as the next variants of the virus, Delta and Gamma, move in.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases, said the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the evolution of new variants is vaccination.
“We can prevent the spread of variants with our existing vaccines,” he said.
For example, recent studies show that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 88 percent effective against the Delta variant.
Westergaard said another wave of cases is likely, especially as summer wanes.
“Most, if not all, respiratory viruses follow a seasonal pattern,” he said.
Westergaard said when the weather starts to get cold, people gather indoors more often and school is back in session is when virus cases begin to surge.
In anticipation of this, the state is working on making COVID-19 testing readily available in schools.
Through the program, participating K-12 schools and school districts choose the type of COVID-19 testing that works best for their situation:
• Testing for individuals with symptoms or those who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
• Testing for people who attend or participate in school-based events or activities.
• Testing on a routine basis for unvaccinated asymptomatic individuals.
• Testing of large groups in the school when there has been a COVID-19 outbreak
“Each school district will be customizing this,” said Willems Van Dijk.
Participation in the program is voluntary and the testing services are free of charge. Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act to the tune of $175 million.
“Until COVID-19 vaccines are available to students of all ages, testing remains one of our best tools to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “This testing program supports schools so our educators and staff can focus on what they do best – teaching our kids.”
Westergaard said there is also uncertainty in how communities will be affected by not only COVID-19 but other respiratory viruses as physical distancing and mask use decrease.
“We don’t know what it is going to be like for our communities and population to have had essentially a year off of being exposed and developing immunity to the rhinovirus, influenza virus, adenovirus,” said Westergaard, adding that cases of those other viruses are now on the rise.
“If we have essentially a swarm of respiratory viruses and there’s a risk of COVID-19 coming back and surging in the fall, it’s going to be critically important that anytime a person develops symptoms of a cold or flu that we test them, other we lose track of the where and when of COVID-19 spreading,” he said.
As always, Westergaard encouraged vaccination for everyone 12 and older as the best way to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.
“We can prevent more deaths from this disease,” he said. “The way we prevent deaths is stopping the spread among everybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.