A Barron County dispatch log entry from Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, seems to indicate that the COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to affect the county’s youngest residents.
Log records show a 911 call was placed on the afternoon of Nov. 10. Dispatchers were told that two boys, ages 2 and 4, were each running a fever and were showing possible COVID symptoms.
An area ambulance was dispatched, but no one was transported.
To protect privacy, the location of the incident will not be published.
According to Barron County Public Health Nurse Laura Sauve, the current wave of the virus is having its greatest effects in the under-18 age group across the state of Wisconsin. Barron County’s 18-under rate doesn’t quite match the rest of the state, but the last three weeks’ worth of local data show a strong presence of COVID-19 among the county’s youngest residents, she added.
They include:
• Week ending Monday, Nov. 15 – Of the 267 new cases, 73 were in the 18-under age group, second only to the 96 new cases reported among adults ages 19-39
• Week ending Nov. 8 – 59 of the 206 new cases were age 18-under. Again, the 19- to 39-year-olds led with 64 cases.
• Week ending Nov. 1 – Of 150 new cases, 34 were ages 18-under. That was third highest among other age groups, including 19-39-year-olds, 42 cases, and those ages 40 to 59, 40 cases.
Now that vaccines have been approved for ages 5-12, “we would encourage everyone (in that age group) and older to get vaccinated,” Sauve said Friday, Nov. 12.
Barron County Department of Health and Human Services began offering the vaccine to youngsters ages 5-12 that same day, she added.
“Public Health went to their first school to give COVID 19 vaccinations for students ages 5-11 years old Friday, Nov. 12, 2021,” Sauve said. “We have several more schools scheduled, and (we) plan to offer these vaccinations at each school.”
Public Health is also scheduling appointments for children ages 5-11 years old at its Barron offices. Families can check www.vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.