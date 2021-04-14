With vaccination rates rising, those who have been working from home are wondering if and when they’ll be returning to the office.
Barron County employees have their answer, after the county Executive Committee approved new guidelines.
By May 1, county employees must be on site one day per week minimum. By Sept. 13, the minimum goes to 2 days per week, and by Feb 1, 2022 employees must be on site 3 days per week minimum.
County administrator Jeff French said that the policy can be adjusted based on the needs of each department.
“This is a privilege, not a right,” he said. “Department heads can use their discretion on this.”
County offices are also working toward increasing access to the public.
The Aging and Disability Resource Center is tentatively set to reopen May 3, with the exception of senior dining and the Daybreak program for individuals with memory change.
Director Jennifer Jako said the department has done its best to continue serving the public in a safe way for the past year-plus.
“The goal is to provide safer service to the population that is the most vulnerable,” she said.
Jako said their office can assist people in person by appointment, but people are asked to call in advance at 715-537-6225.
The committee also approved using $250,000 in Highway Fund balance to hire a consultant to develop the plans for road construction projects on a portion of CTH P near Prairie Farm and a portion of CTH U near Dallas.
French said the goal is to get the projects “shovel-ready” in the event that a new federal infrastructure bill passes. Even if that dream doesn’t become a reality, the projects could move forward in the future with other funding.
“If it doesn’t go through, these plans are still good. It isn’t wasting money,” said county board supervisor Marv Thompson, Rice Lake.
The motion passed by unanimous voice vote, and will now go to the full county board, where it will need two-thirds of votes to pass.
