The Spring Election on Tuesday, April 7, features many local races, including in Barron’s alderman districts.
Mayoral candidate Rod Nordby and current alderpersons Byron Miller, Keith Kolpack and Peter Olson are unopposed for re-election. But incumbent Ward 3 alderperson Mo Tollman is challenged by Isaak Mohamed. Ward 3 includes most of Barron that is north of Hwy. 8.
The News-Shield has asked each candidate about their background and why they are running for city council. Their responses are as follows, with minimal editing for style and clarity.
Mo Tollman
Education: “I attended schools in Nebraska, Alaska, Oklahoma and graduated from Barron High School. I also attended college at UW-Barron County Campus, and NMU in Marquette, Mich.
Career: “I was a family child care provider, and stay at home mom prior to becoming a school custodian for the Barron Area School District.
Service: “Service to my community is something I’m quite proud of.
“I was a leader (Brownie to Senior levels), and Area Service Manager for ten years with the Girl Scouts of America organization. I received the Women of Distinction award in the category, ‘Women Strengthening Our Communities for Tomorrow’ for initiating and implementation of E-day with BASD. (BHS Environmental Community Service Day ran from 1998 to 2019.)
“For years, I was known by many students as Grandma Mo as a reading mentor with the Wisconsin Bookworm program.
“I’ve collaborated with numerous community organizations, and community members to accomplish the building of the skate park, and the inclusive, and adaptive playground at Anderson Park.
“I was an AmeriCorps volunteer for a year.
“I sit on the advisory board for the Barron Community Garden.
“For the past three years I’ve been working to build the event ‘Make Music Day’ in our community. Make Music Day is celebrated around the world on June 21st. Its purpose is to celebrate music, community, and the arrival of summer.”
Isaak Mohamed
“I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Worker, and I am Somali District Liaison for Barron Area Schools, a Community Health worker for Barron County health and human services, and Community Liaison Officer for Barron Police Departments. In the past, I have worked with international humanitarian agencies and U.S. Refugee admission programs as an interpreter and translator.
“I am a certified Wisconsin referee and soccer supervisor during the weekend. And I also volunteer, oversee weekend soccer games and mentor young adults in the City of Barron. I have created soccer leagues for Barron residents during the summer, and winter in order to bring the community together, and also keep off the streets.
“Key points
1. Affordable housing because the local industry depends on convenient and affordable housing.
2. Safety, strong families and good jobs are key to ending the meth crisis.
3. I am going to create youth programs in order to save the next generations.
4. I would like to represent and be a voice for the Barron community as a whole at the city council level.”
See the March 30 issue for profiles of candidates in contested races for the Barron County Board of Supervisors.
