Several new Barron County Board supervisors were sworn in, three leadership positions elected and the Highway Committee reorganized on Tuesday, April 19.
Louie Okey (District 16 — Town of Cedar Lake), who has 10 years of service on the board, was elected to his third two-year term as Chair.
Karolyn Bartlett (District 5 — Village of Dallas and towns of Dallas and Maple Grove), who has 16 years of service on the board, was newly-elected as vice-chair. Bartlett succeeds Don Horstman, who is no longer on the county board after losing re-election in District 26.
Bun Hanson (District 21 — City of Rice Lake) was re-elected as second vice-chair for a third straight term.
Several supervisors were nominated for leadership, resulting in two rounds of voting for both vice-chair and second vice-chair.
For chair, Bob Rogers and Bill Effertz were also nominated but declined their nominations, so Okey was elected by unanimous consent.
For vice-chair, Bartlett, Rogers, Jim Gores and Pete Olson were nominated and accepted nominations. Effertz, Hanson, Dana Heller and Randy Cook were also nominated but declined their nominations. Four candidates were narrowed to two, Bartlett and Rogers, with Bartlett getting the most votes in the end.
For second vice-chair, Rogers, Olson, Heller and Hanson accepted nominations. Cook, Gores and Bob Anderson also received nominations but declined. Diane Vaughn was also nominated, but the nomination was thrown out because she was not present at the meeting.
Hanson and Heller were finalists for vice-chair, with Hanson receiving the most votes.
Also elected were the five-member Barron County Highway Commission as Jim Gores, Roberta Mosentine, Bill Effertz, Marv Thompson and Dale Heinecke.
Life Savers Recognized
At the beginning of the meeting, the Board recognized Barron County Sheriff’s Department deputies Eric Sedani and Heather Hughes with Life Saver awards for their efforts in rescuing a snowmobiler who fell through the ice on Prairie Lake on March 19.
Members of the Chetek and Cameron volunteer fire departments, Mayo Clinic Ambulance staff and some citizens were also recognized, though most were not present at the meeting.
Hughes and Sedani responded to a report of a missing snowmobiler on Prairie Lake just after midnight on March 19.
While searching, Sedani broke through the ice. He was helped out by two citizens and taken to shore.
Hughes continued to search and eventually located the snowmobiler, 38-year-old Matt Ludvik. But she also fell through the ice.
Hughes was in the icy water approximately 20 minutes, holding onto to Ludvik to help them both stay afloat until Chetek divers were able to get them out of the water.
Fitzgerald said that even while Hughes was being treated at a nearby hospital, her thoughts remained on her duty. Just prior to the call, she had been assisting an elderly couple who had possibly been scammed out of some money, said Fitzgerald.
“That was her only concern,” he said. “That is the dedication she has.”
Other Business
In other business, the board took the following actions on Tuesday:
Approved designating 21 sections of road on various county highways as ATV routes. These sections connect to existing ATV routes. Not all parts of county highways are open to ATV/UTVs, though the idea of granting universal access is to be considered at upcoming county meetings.
Approved $488,312 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for snowmobile and ATV/UTV bridge replacement and snowmobile grooming equipment.
Approved the rezoning from Ag-2 to Ag-1 at 741 14 ½ St., Hillsdale, to allow for the construction of a house.
Approved the use of $100,000 in ARPA funds for seating in the Barron County Government Center auditorium. County administrator Jeff French said renovations of the auditorium are expected to be completed in May, though it is not known when the seats will be ready for installation.
Approved using up to $3.5 million in ARPA funds for the rehabilitation of Barron County Housing Authority Apartment complexes (see separate story in this issue).
Approved funding up to $80,000 for a temporary special prosecutor position in the District Attorney’s Office to fill in while assistant district attorney John Rafa Todd is deployed for military service (see separate story in this issue).
Approved contributing $7,500 for a buckthorn removal project along the Cedar Side Trail and UW campus in Rice Lake to be done in conjunction with the Rice Lake Rotary Club.
Approved $80,000 for a hydraulic lift for the highway department shop.
Commented
