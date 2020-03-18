Barron County still owes nearly $2.5 million on the County Justice Center, county supervisors learned at their regular monthly meeting Monday, March 16, 2020, at Veterans Auditorium.
But, by refinancing the debt with U.S. Bank at an interest rate of just under 1.1 percent, the county can save a estimated $110,000, not counting an estimated $2,500 in closing costs, a representative of Ehlers & Associates, financial consultant, said at Monday’s meeting.
The County Board’s decision to issue the new debt will save money and set the stage for another major facility decision – whether or not to build a proposed county highway garage and out-buildings at an estimated cost of up to $25 million, supervisors were told.
Supervisor Don Horstman, Dist. 26, towns of Cumberland and Stanfold, asked Ehlers spokesman Sean Lentz if the Coronavirus pandemic was having any effect on interest rates, considering the Federal Reserve’s decision to roll back its borrowing rate.
U.S. Treasury bills and the stock market both retreated Monday, even after the Fed’s rate decrease, Lentz replied.
“But municipal bonds did go up,” he added. “In terms of the highway garage, I am open to more stability in the market (for long term debt),” Lentz said. “This refinancing decision is short-term and more subject to rate changes.”
County Administrator Jeff French invited the supervisors to consider holding a committee of the whole meeting tentatively set for Monday, April 27, to investigate the highway garage in further detail.
He said the meeting date is subject to change based on the COVID-19 situation.
If it is held, the meeting will let all county supervisors ask questions and gather information regarding the garage plans and financing.
The Barron City Council took action earlier in the month to aid the county in planning the new garage. At its monthly meeting Tuesday, March 10, the council agreed to vacate a right-of-way on River Avenue, east of Wisconsin Hwy. 25, which adjoins the Highway Department campus.
Council members passed a motion agreeing to the move, as long as the county guarantees, in writing, that the city will continue to be able to use for former right-of-way for underground utilities.
