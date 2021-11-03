A member of the Almena Area Fire Department used his own equipment, and his tree-climbing skills, to rescue a coon hound that got itself stuck up a tree Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, near Arland.
The incident began shortly after 9 a.m. that day when the dog’s owner, Travis Thompson, placed a 911 call to report that his coon hound was stuck in a tree in the 500 block of Ninth Avenue, just west of Arland.
“I thought I had seen everything,” firefighter Mike Nightingale said in a phone interview Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. “At first, I thought it was a Halloween trick.”
Almena Fire Chief Vince Wohlk informed the call center that the fire department would not be responding to the call. But he told dispatchers that one of his firefighters (Nightingale) owned a tree trimming business and would like to offer his assistance.
Thompson was informed and Nightingale reached the scene shortly after 10 a.m. Oct. 26. There, he met with the owner and found the dog, which had followed a raccoon up the tree. By the time Nightingale got there, though, the coon was long gone.
“The tree was about 35 to 40 feet tall and the dog was five or six feet from the top,” he said. “It’s amazing a dog that size could get up there.”
Nightingale’s equipment enables him to climb up to cut limbs without damaging the trees. He was able to set up a rope line that got him to within reaching distance of the dog.
“I made an impromptu dog harness out of my equipment, made sure the dog was secure, clipped on rig line so my ground guy could lower the dog, and I rappelled (along with the dog) at the same time,” he said.
Nightingale said the only problem he had was getting the dog to sit still while he disengaged the harness.
“He was wriggling around when he saw his owner,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.