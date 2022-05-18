Barron VFW Post 8338 will mark its 12th annual Armed Forces Day celebration this Saturday, May 21, at the VFW Post, 1105 East Division Ave., Barron. Everyone is invited.
The observance will begin at 12:45 p.m. with a flag-raising ceremony. The popular R Country Gals will perform from 1-4 p.m. to be followed by the KJ Band from 5-8 p.m. and then DJ & Karaoke by Kar Jackers Entertainment. Food will be available by Barron AMVETS Post 888 beginning at 1 p.m. A silent auction and door prize drawings will be held throughout the day.
A cash drawing will be held at 4 p.m., and you do not have to be present to win. Tickets are $10 each, and only 500 tickets are available.
