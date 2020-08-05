An unidentified Turtle Lake resident was taken to Regions Hospital, St. Paul, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after a farm accident, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
A woman called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. July 29 to report that her 84-year-old husband was doing some fieldwork when a rack fell on him, possibly fracturing his left hip.
Dispatchers paged Cumberland Ambulance to the scene, along with a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy.
A helicopter was paged to land at Cumberland Hospital to transport the victim once the ambulance reached the hospital.
Shortly before 5 p.m. July 29, dispatchers were told the man was being flown to Regions Hospital, St. Paul.
