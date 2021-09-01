A 21-year-old Cumberland man accused in connection with a fatal shooting on a Barron residential street in late December 2020 remains free on $50,000 cash bond pending a five-day jury trial in March 2022, according to county Circuit Court documents.
Defendant Clayton M. Lauritsen, 658 24 1/2 Ave., Cumberland, appeared during a status hearing Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Barron, along with criminal defense attorneys Michael Cohen and Karleigh K. Miller, both of Eau Claire-based Cohen Law Offices.
The prosecution was represented by District Attorney Brian Wright.
Circuit Court Judge J. Michael Bitney was told that prosecutors have complied with all the discovery demands from Lauritsen’s attorneys, and that the state would forward results on further evidence when prosecutors receive them.
Both sides agreed on the trial dates, court records said. Bitney ruled that any pretrial motions are to filed in early November, and would be discussed at a court hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Lauritsen was freed from the Barron County Jail on Aug. 4, 2021, after his family posted $50,000 cash bond, court records said. The original, $75,000 bond was reduced by $25,000 at a July 28, 2021, court hearing.
Until his release, the defendant had been in jail since his arrest late last December.
A complaint filed Dec. 30, 2020, charges Lauritsen with the shooting death of 45-year-old Lauritz Robertson, Barron, after the victim interfered with what had been described as a case of “road rage.”
The shooting took place during a confrontation that followed a high-speed vehicle chase which began in Rice Lake and ended in front of a home on North Mill Street, Barron, court records said.
