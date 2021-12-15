Jennie-O Turkey Store plans to close a Minnesota plant in 2022 and consolidate operations across multiple other facilities, according to its fourth quarter financial report released Dec. 9.
“To further enhance the growth and profitability for this business, we are embarking on a series of actions to create a more efficient, innovative and demand-oriented turkey portfolio. Our actions are consistent with our long-term strategy to increase our focus on branded value-added products that are aligned with the changing needs of today’s customers, consumers and operators, while decreasing our exposure to commodity volatility,” parent company, Hormel, stated in the report.
The plant to close is in Wilmar, Minnesota, where Jennie-O has multiple facilties. The employees are to transition to a new and larger Willmar facility.
The report stated Jennie-O’s volume to be up one percent, net sales up 23 percent, while segment profit was down seven percent.
“Volume and sales increased as the continued recovery in foodservice, strong demand for Jennie-O® retail items and higher prices across the portfolio more than offset the negative impact from whole bird shipments earlier in the year. Segment profit declined due to higher feed costs and freight expenses,” the company stated.
