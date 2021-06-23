The Board School Board filled some key staff positions Monday, June 22, at its regular monthly meeting.
Brittni Hover was named dean of students and athletic director at Barron High School.
Megan Danielsen was named dean of students at Riverview Middle School.
James Schlauderaff was named dean of students and calming coach at Woodland Elementary School.
Only Hover’s appointment was not unanimous. The approval was 6-2, with Chris Donica and Orin Thompson objecting, and Megan Marion absent.
Donica said, “My objection to this agenda item is in no way a reflection on Ms. Hover.”
It was rather the fact that Hover is already head girls basketball coach, assistant soccer coach, and her father, Mickey Hover, is head baseball coach.
“It will create a lack of separation that should be present between athletic director and coaching positions,” said Donica.
High School principal Chad Buss said that due this unique situation there would be some caveats involved in Hover’s promotions.
“There needs to be a clear chain of command,” he said.
Buss explained that normally issues, such as a parental complaint, would first go to a coach, then the athletic director, and if need be, to a principal, superintendent and school board.
In the case of girls basketball and baseball, Buss would step ahead in the chain of command should any issues arise.
In other staffing changes, the board approved the following hires: Amity Mathews as full-time substitute teacher, Hailey Cress as assistant tennis coach, Jon Cerney as C-Team football coach, Shawn Larson as middle school boys basketball coach, Carolyn Bauer as Montessori school teacher, Nicholas Mauthe as varsity boys basketball coach, Jennifer Miller as JV volleyball coach, Pete McCracken as regular route bus driver, Jodi McCracken as substitute bus driver, Jada Bunkow as additional elementary summer school staff, Bente Moe as middle school secretary, and Abdifatah Abdi as summer grounds crew.
Also approved were the following resignations and retirements: Synab Abdi as bilingual aide, Julie Roske as instructional aide, Chad Massie as middle school volleyball coach, Kyle Olson as technical education teacher, Irv Humphrey as bus driver, Diane Eriksen as bus driver, Cathleen Amdall as middle school clerical, and Brooke Shatley as 7th grade volleyball coach.
In other business the board approved the following:
• Purchase of a new International school bus for $97,627 from Mid-State Truck Service.
• A bid from the Floor Store in Rice Lake for the replacement of floors in three classrooms and a gym space at Woodland Elementary School. The Floor Store’s bid was the lowest of three bidders at $29,981.
• Renewed insurance from EMC/Tricor in the amount of $210,263 for 2021-2022.
