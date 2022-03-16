Emergency responders and law enforcement officers dealt with a pair of incidents Thursday, March 10, 2022, involving two armed individuals who allegedly threatened to harm themselves, according to Barron County Sheriff’s Department dispatch log reports.
The unrelated incidents were reported late Thursday afternoon at a rural Almena location, and shortly after 6 p.m. at the Cobblestone Inn and Suites, 430 W. Division Ave. (U.S. Hwy. 8), Barron.
In the Barron case, officers briefly closed U.S. Hwy. 8 while negotiations took place with the armed individual.
Both incidents ended peacefully, log reports stated.
The Barron incident began when witnesses reported a man with a rifle to his head in the entrance to the Cobblestone Inn. Sheriff’s deputies and Barron police shut down traffic on Division Avenue (Hwy. 8) while the hotel was evacuated from its south-facing entrance.
The crisis was over in about 15 minutes, as the armed individual put the gun down and surrendered to officers. Those who evacuated the building were told they could return.
The individual was taken to the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Barron, where a call was made to a social worker from the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services. The social worker stayed with the individual until a family member could come for him.
The incident at Almena began shortly before 4:30 p.m. at a location in the town of Clinton, about a mile north of Poskin. Dispatchers were told that an individual had threatened to harm himself in a social media message.
A deputy arrived at the location and reported he had just removed a rifle from the individual’s hands shortly before 5 p.m.
The individual was hospitalized at the Barron emergency room and was later taken to the Barron County Jail. Later in the evening, the individual was reportedly hospitalized at Eau Claire, dispatch records said.
