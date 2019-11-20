Mark Johnson

Man involved in crash south of Barron

A tentative charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, 15th offense, has been filed against a 66-year-old Rice Lake man taken into custody Monday evening, Nov. 18, 2019, after a crash south of Barron, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald announced Nov. 19.

The suspect is identified as Mark Johnson of Rice Lake, whom Fitzgerald identified as the driver of a pickup truck that ran a stop sign at the intersection of County Hwy. A and Wisconsin Hwy. 25, west of Dallas.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was treated and released for minor injuries and was later taken to jail on a probation hold, the sheriff added.

Formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office are expected later this week, Fitzgerald said.