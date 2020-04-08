The Eau Claire, Wis.-based home office of Citizens Community Federal Bank, Barron, has announced a summer 2020 event to celebrate the opening of the bank’s new office at 25 N. Mill St., Barron.
“This new location will provide our customers great accessibility to the products and services that CCFBank provides,” Tyler Tomesh, chief banking officer, said in a press release on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Tomesh said the reason for the new location was an easy decision to make because “CCFBank is committed to the Barron community and our loyal customer base. Integrating updated facilities will improve the branch experience for our customers and employees.”
The announcement said that a celebration would take place during summer 2020, according to Amber Bauer, vice president for marketing.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of the Barron bank. A National Bank based in Altoona, CCF has assets of $1.5 billion and currently serves customers who primarily reside in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
For more information, see the CCF Facebook Page (as Citizens Community Federal), or visit www.ccf.us.
