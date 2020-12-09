A pair of outdoor fundraisers held on property just east of the Barron city limits in 2018 and 2019 allegedly included illegal alcohol sales, according to a complaint filed Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The complaint identifies the defendant as the Community Cats Coalition, Inc., which is now known as Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County, 23 E. Bracklin St., Rice Lake. The complaint also provides the name of a current officer with the center.
According to the complaint, the organization failed to obtain a required alcohol “picnic license” in connection with fundraising events held in September 2018 and August 2019.
The “Feral Fest” events took place Sept. 8 and 9, 2018, and, again, on Aug. 24, 2019, on private property (a former auto salvage yard) along the south side of U.S. Hwy. 8 in the town of Barron, the complaint said.
The complaint alleges that there were unlicensed sales of intoxicating beverages at both events.
A witness reported the alleged violations to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department in August 2020. The Sheriff’s Department forwarded the information to a special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement.
The agent first contacted a former officer of the cat organization.
The former officer told the agent that she and other board members resigned when Karolyn A. Harrison, current president of the adoption center, was organizing the event in 2018, and allegedly “stated she was going to get away with selling alcohol at the event without a license by ‘selling cups,’” according to the complaint.
The former officer recalled defendant Harrison saying “People aren’t buying beer, but buying cups.”
The agent next contacted an official with the town of Barron, who provided copies of an email exchange between the cat organization and the town.
The town informed the applicant in 2018 that the organization would “need to apply for a picnic license,” which was required by the Department of Revenue. The town emailed an application form to fill out.
On July 10, 2018, the Barron Town Board declined to approve the picnic license, the complaint said. The cat organization was informed it could still hold the event, but could not serve alcohol.
In a later interview with the agent, defendant Harrison allegedly admitted having sold beer at $2 per can and shots at $1 apiece at the 2018 event.
