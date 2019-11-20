Four months to the day after a devastating windstorm swept across Barron County, a Chippewa Falls company began harvesting timber on land owned by the Barron Area School District.
The location is alongside the “Poor Farm Road” (also known as 14th Street), which borders the Barron High School campus. The same wooded area serves as part of the school’s cross-country running course, and adjoins Rockman’s Woods, a 36-acre, county-owned parcel which was also devastated by the same July 19 storm.
At Monday’s meeting of the Barron Area School Board at Almena Elementary School, District Administrator Diane Tremblay told the board that Goettl Logging, Chippewa Falls, had started to remove downed trees from the school-owned property.
Board member Chris Donica, and high school teacher Kristin Hanson said that some of the evergreen trees on the west side of 14th Street may date back more than half a century. They said that former agricultural teacher Keith Kolpack, recalled the pines were there when he began working for the school district in the early 1970s.
Donica said that the trees were so closely spaced and had grown so straight that the logging company was considering whether to sell them to area businesses that turn out wooden utility poles.
In other action at its Nov. 18, 2019, meeting, the Barron Area School Board:
• Approved the resignations of Roger Ormson, bus driver, and Taylor Joswiak, C-team volleyball coach.
• Hired Christiane Herman, special education teacher at Woodland Elementary, Mark Vruwink assistant boys’ basketball coach, Kathryn Smith, substitute teacher, and Jennifer Schill, mental health “navigator.”
• Approved job transfers for Shannon Workman and Staci Marvin. Workman will now be a special education aide and Marvin will work in special education at Riverview Middle School.
• Accepted DonorsChoose donations raised by staffers Elyn Schneider, Nicole Messicci, Angela Knapmiller, Tesha Horvath, Greta Schultz, Dana Miller and Jon Lantz, worth a total of $3,370.
• Accepted additional donations from 3M Company for school supplies, $6,161; Alathea LaLiberty, Scholastic Book Club, $261, and Marshfield Clinic (in honor of Heather Rindsig), $500.
• Paid October general fund bills of $1,596,487.20.
• Adjourned to closed session to discuss three issues. Two were personnel-related matters including compensating the district’s “mental health navigator (see above), and a special education teacher. The third matter addressed a staff member whose “financial, medical, social or personal history or disciplinary data” would be examined in closed session. The Wisconsin Open Meeting Law permits closed sessions to examine information “which, if made public, would be likely to have a substantial adverse effect upon (the staff member’s) reputation.”
