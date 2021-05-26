A 52-year-old Turtle Lake man is free on $5,000 signature bond and is due to make an appearance today, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in connection with an incident late Saturday and early Sunday, May 22-23, when he allegedly shot a gun during a fight at a Comstock mobile home park, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A May 25 complaint identifies the defendant as Michael E. Jacker, 500 Pine St. S., Unit 20, Turtle Lake. He is charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine. The defendant is also charged with disorderly conduct (through the) use of a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor.
The complaint details a dispute between members of two motorcycle clubs, one known as Creeg’s Hammer, the other the Distant Knights. A witness who first reported the shooting late Saturday evening later told officers he believed the Comstock incident was the result of “an incident earlier (Saturday) when members of the Creeg’s Hammer club rode past a Distant Knights member’s home.”
Two minutes before midnight on May 22, the witness called 911 to report his friend, identified in the complaint as C.R.B., had been involved in a fight, and that someone had shot at C.R.B. during the incident.
In a later interview with officers, the victim said he was riding his motorcycle Saturday night on U/S. Hwy. 63 near the trailer park, when a vehicle he described as a maroon Jeep began to follow him.
C.R.B. told investigators that he pulled over to the side of the road near the driveway into the trailer park. He said a man got out of the Jeep and began to fight with him. The two exchanged punches and the fight ended, C.R.B. told officers.
He and the other combatant were just about to leave when another motorcycle pulled up, allegedly ridden by the defendant. A woman passenger accompanied the defendant on the cycle, the complaint said.
The defendant “got off the motorcycle, brandished a handgun, leveled it at C.R.B., and fired the gun in the victim’s direction. C.R.B. told officers he “ran toward the defendant and told him to put the gun down.” After the gunshot, everyone left, the complaint said.
Three Barron County Sheriff’s deputies arrived within half an hour of the 911 call. One of the deputies found evidence of a struggle alongside the highway, including drag marks in the earth, a ball cap, a pair of glasses and “several tufts of hair.”
A second deputy found a spent 9-millimeter shell casing near the fog line of the pavement on the east side of Hwy. 63.
