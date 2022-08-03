It’s already August, which means it’s already primary election time.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Most contested races are on the Republican side of the ballot—voters must only vote for candidates from one party in a primary.
REPUBLICANS
Five candidates on the GOP ballot for governor, with four still running active campaigns. They include:
• Rebecca Kleefisch, former Lt. Governor under Scott Walker;
• Timothy Ramthun, a two-term state assemblyman;
• Adam J. Fischer, a former police officer and real estate agent;
• Tim Michels, co-owner of Michels Corp., the state’s largest construction company;
The field is even more crowded for GOP lieutenant governor. Candidates include:
• David King, a pastor;
• Will Martin, who served in state government under former Republican governors Scott Walker and Tommy Thompson;
• Roger Roth, a state senator;
• Patrick Testin, a state senator;
• David Varnam, former alderman and former mayor of Lancaster;
• Cindy Werner, state ambassador of the Frederick Douglass Foundation;
• Jonathan Wichmann, a small business owner;
• Kyle Yudes, an insurance agent.
Candidates for Attorney General include:
• Eric Toney, Fond du Lac County District Attorney;
• Karen Mueller, an attorney from Chippewa Falls;
• Adam Jarchow, a former state legislator from Polk County.
Candidate for Secretary of State include:
• Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, a state assembly representative;
• Justin Schmidtka, a truck driver and former marine;
• Jay Schroeder, a businessman.
Candidates for State Treasurer include:
• John Leiber, an attorney and former aide in the state legislature;
• Orlando Owens, southeastern regional director for Sen. Ron Johnson.
Incumbent candidates for federal office, Sen. Ron Johnson and Rep. Tom Tiffany are also on the primary ballot, with each facing a challenger. Running against Tiffany is David W. Kunelius II, of Arbor Vitae. Running against Johnson is David Schroeder, a former educator and postal worker.
Unopposed on the primary ballot are local candidates Romaine Robert Quinn for State Senate District #2, incumbent Dave Armstrong for Wisconsin Assembly District #75 and Sharon Millermon for Barron County Clerk of Court.
There is no candidate on the Republican ballot for Barron County Sheriff.
DEMOCRATS
The highlight of the Democratic ballot was going to be the candidate primary for who would face Johnson in November. But the field has all but cleared for Mandela Barnes, who is currently lieutenant governor to Tony Evers.
Barnes’ main rivals, Tom Nelson, Sarah Godlewski and Alex Lasry, have officially withdrawn from the race. Remaining candidates include Kou Lee, a restaurant owner; Steven Olikara, founder of the Millennial Action Project; Peter Peckarsky, an attorney; Darrell Williams, administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Wisconsin Emergency Management; and Barnes.
Evers is running for a second term as governor.
Candidates for lieutenant governor are Peng Her and Sara Rodriguez. Her is founder of the Hmong Institute who served on Gov. Tony Evers’ transition team in 2018. Rodriguez is a member of the State Assembly representing parts of Waukesha County and western suburbs of Milwaukee.
Long-time State Treasurer Doug La Follette is on the ballot, with a challenge from Alexia Sabor, chair of the Democratic Party of Dane County.
Three Democrats are in the primary for state treasurer. Aaron Richardson is the mayor of Fitchburg and a technology specialist in the Oregon School District. Angelito Tenorio is an alderperson in West Allis. Gillian Battino is a physician in Wausau.
Democrats running unopposed on the primary ballot are incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul, Richard Dick Ausman for representative in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, Kelly Westlund for State Senate District #25 and Chris Fitzgerald for Barron County Sheriff.
There are no Democrats running for Wisconsin Assembly District #75 or for Barron County Clerk of Court.
On Tuesday voters can also elect to vote on the Libertarian Party or Constitution Party ballot, but there is only one candidate on each—Libertarian Neil Harmon for Secretary of State and the Constitution Party’s Andrew Zuelke for State Treasurer.
Transportation to the polls is available by calling New Freedom at 1-800-228-3287 or, in the City of Rice Lake, call 715-949-1313.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.