A Wisconsin woman who has been missing for two months has been found deceased in Minnesota.
The remains of Ashley Miller-Carlson were discovered by a search team in the Ogema Township on lands belonging to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe on Saturday, Nov. 27, according to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the remains to be Ashley Miller-Carlson, who lived in the Grantsburg/Siren area.
She had not been seen since Sept. 24 east of Hinckley, Minnesota. Her rental car was later located, partially submerged, in Grace Lake in Pine County.
For the past two months, multiple law enforcement agencies and search teams have conducted searches of the area on foot and by using drones, sonar, divers and K9s. Police aid they had also issued 32 search warrants and conducted numerous interviews.
The sheriff’s office stated that no further information would be released at this time.
A GoFundMe website for Miller-Carlson stated that she is survived by four children.
