There is room for human error in the vote counting process, as evidenced by a few snafus in the Tuesday, April 6, Spring Election.
Those tracking the tally for a very tight Barron school referendum decision Tuesday night were likely confused and surprised to see about 40 “No” votes disappear at one point.
“The entry error was in the Village of Almena. Initially it was entered as 60 yes and 68 no. We caught it in proofing and it was immediately corrected to 60 yes 28 no,” said Barron County Clerk DeeAnn Cook.
That error was made in the County Clerk’s office, while another error of 100 votes occurred at the municipal level in Rice Lake. That turned what appeared to be a 270-179 vote victory for Bob Brueggen for an alderman seat into a 179-170 vote defeat
Vote counts for candidates in the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser school board race were inaccurate for a brief time as votes from one township were not properly accounted for.
But all errors were caught by election clerks’ proofing process election night and the next morning.
Cook said that every number in every column of the voting results is double checked before election workers leave her office Tuesday night.
“We read every one of them off before we leave,” she said.
Cook said she checks once again when she gets back to the office Wednesday morning.
According to the State of Wisconsin Election Commission, “An election’s vote total isn’t official until it has been checked at the municipal level, double-checked by the county, and certified by the state. Local election officials conduct two separate audits after Wisconsin elections to look for count inaccuracies and identify cases of vote ineligibility or fraud.”
Part of the double and triple checking process is a Board of Canvassers, consisting of one representative of the local Republican Party and Democratic Party and the government clerk.
Barron County’s canvassers are Bill Smith and Connie Henkel. Barron School District’s are Dallas Sloan and Sue Hanson.
The public is welcome to watch the canvass, and three people did Tuesday, April 13, at the school administration building.
Canvassers verified the same vote counts as election night.
Referendum Question #1 passed 737-725, while Question #2 failed 685-775. (See separate story for more details).
The deadline to appeal the results for a recount is Friday, April 16, at 5 p.m. As of Tuesday, no challenge had been filed in Barron County Circuit Court.
As for Brueggen, he said he would not appeal the results. Brueggen said his concerns were answered after he had a conversation with the County Clerk’s office.
Despite contested City Council races in Rice Lake and referenda in Barron and Cumberland School Districts—Cumberland’s $32.5 million referendum failed—voter turnout was modest.
“7,520 votes were cast in Barron County for the Spring Election which is approximately 26% of registered voters and 21% of eligible voters,” said Cook. “It was a fairly normal turnout for a Spring Election.”
