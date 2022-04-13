The spread of COVID-19 is still continuing in Barron County.
The county’s Public Health office reported on Friday, April 8, that there were 17 confirmed cases in the week prior. That is up from just eight cases the week before and 12 in the week before that.
No new deaths were reported.
COVID-19 testing remains available at health care providers, pharmacies and at Barron County Public Health. The testing site is at 410 E. La Salle Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The PCR testing, with results back in 1-2 days, can be scheduled at cur.tv/barron.
Home testing kits can be ordered at www.covid.gov/tests.
To find a vaccination location near you, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
