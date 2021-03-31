Barron’s Public Library director is returning from a month of paid administrative leave as of Thursday, April 1.
The Library Board had placed Lisa Kuebli on March 1 pending an investigation into alleged misconduct by Kuebli as director.
“The matter is considered closed at this point in time,” said city administrator Liz Jacobson, who handled the investigation into the confidential complain along with city attorney Andrew Harrington.
In an unrelated matter, Kuebli is serving a jail sentence, with work release privileges, for operating while intoxicated-third offense. Her release date is April 20.
“Library operations and hours going forward will be unchanged from those currently in place,” said Jacobson.
Barron Public Library is open for browsing 12-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Computer/printer use and curbside pickup are available by appointment.
