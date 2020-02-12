A rural Ridgeland woman now being held in the Barron County Jail is scheduled for an appearance on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Menomonie, in connection with felony charges of battery to and/or threatening a law enforcement officer, according to Dunn County Circuit Court records.
Holly M. Barnett, 34, has been in jail in Barron since Dec. 18, and is also facing charges in other open felony, misdemeanor and traffic-related cases in three western Wisconsin counties, court records said.
She had been the subject of a statewide bench warrant for nearly a year before her capture in mid-December, according to court documents. In late October, Barnett eluded sheriff’s deputies from Barron and Dunn counties during a foot chase through a rural area in the 14000 block of Dunn County Hwy. VV, about three miles southwest of Ridgeland.
At the time of the incident near Ridgeland, Barnett had been wanted since Dec. 13, 2018, after she failed to show up for a court hearing in connection with a 2017 Barron County case that includes charges of fleeing and eluding, second-degree reckless endangerment, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, possession of marijuana, and driving while revoked. She is scheduled for a March 13, 2020, plea hearing in connection with that case.
On Dec. 20, 2019, Dunn County prosecutors filed a criminal complaint charging Barnett with the felony battery charge, as well as misdemeanor resisting an officer and two counts of bail jumping.
Court records show she is also facing a charge of driving while revoked filed in 2017 in St. Croix County.
