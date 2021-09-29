Barron County is moving ahead with a plan to test at least 800 private wells in the county for levels of nitrates, various metals and other indicators of water quality.
County conservationist Tyler Gruetzmacher said that such a study hasn’t been done since 1985 and the data would prove valuable to many homeowners.
“Well over half of the people in the county rely on well water,” said Gruetzmacher.
He said the testing is sure to reveal some issues with private wells.
“There’s some people who are going to get some bad news,” said Gruetzmacher. “There are some high nitrate wells in the county. We just haven’t done a study to see where they’re at.”
Some of the most susceptible areas are near waterways and other places with sandstone formations.
Gruetzmacher said areas along the Hwy. 53 corridor and in the northeastern part of the county happen to be some of the places most at risk of contamination.
Agriculture increases the risk of nitrate contamination.
According to the Wisconsin Legislature’s Task Force on Water Quality 2019 report, “Although nitrate is a naturally occurring compound, studies have linked exposure to high levels of nitrate in drinking water to negative health effects, especially in infants. Nitrate contamination can originate from various sources, including manure, failing septic systems, and runoff from agricultural land treated with nitrogen fertilizers.”
A UW study published last October found that nitrate pollution in drinking water is linked to negative health outcomes that are costing people in Wisconsin between $23 million and $80 million in annual medical expenses.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is focusing on updating regulations in an effort to reduce nitrate pollution in the state’s groundwater caused by farm runoff.
The DNR has proposed targeted performance standards for farms in areas of the state with highly permeable soils that are susceptible to contamination. The proposed restrictions wouldn’t only affect dairy and livestock operations that spread manure on fields, but crop farmers that use nitrogen fertilizers to grow corn, soybeans and specialty crops like potatoes.
Gruetzmacher said the County’s study is not directly related to state efforts on nitrates, but part of the county’s own goal to gather water quality data.
“It’s definitely a proactive project, rather than a reactive one,” he said.
The study was inspired in part by one done in Chippewa County in 2016. That study found nitrates at levels of health concern in about a quarter of wells tested. Another element of concern was manganese, which has impacted some municipal wells in recent years, such as in Rice Lake in 2016 and Dallas in 2021. Other testing targets are chloride, which comes from septic contamination and road salt; as well as phosphorus, which is not a major concern in terms of health but does impact surface water quality.
The county project is overseen by both the Soil & Water Conservation and Public Health departments.
The cost is $100,000 over 2022 and 2023, with $46,000 sourced from Wisconsin Department of Trade and Consumer Protection grants.
The testing will be done at the UW-Stevens Point Water and Environmental Analysis Laboratory. This type of test normally costs more than $100, but the county is covering the cost for those who sign up to be included in the project.
“We felt it was important enough to cover the cost and make this the best study possible,” said Gruetzmacher.
Even those who do not participate can benefit from the data, which will be made available in an online database. The data is listed by section, so people will not be able to search specific wells, but can get a general idea of groundwater quality in their neighborhood.
The study will roll out next year, and some homeowners in susceptible areas will be sent recruitment letters to join the study.
But one does not need to wait to get a water test. Water test kits are available at the Public Health Department offices during normal business hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.