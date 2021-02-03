First of two parts
As the new year enters its second month, Barron County is in its first full year of a program that its sponsors hope will better address methamphetamine abuse – an issue that has ruined hundreds of lives, separated children from their parents and, in the past five years, cost thousands of work hours and untold millions of dollars.
A problem that has forced its way into many areas of local and county government, meth use was the target of a nearly $700,000 grant obtained by Barron County late in November 2019, to create a Family Drug Treatment Court.
“It took about nine months to get it up and running,” Circuit Court Judge James Babler said Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
After studying a similar program in Iowa, a county oversight committee has worked with the Circuit Court to create something that fits Barron County’s needs, he added.
There are a dozen families involved in the program, including 18 adults and 22 children Babler said.
“In some cases, we’re dealing with a single parent,” he said. “Each judge has four families – with a lot of intensive work for each case.”
On the days set aside for Family Treatment Court, each courtroom blocks out two and one-half hours, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Besides the judicial personnel in each courtroom (including a judge and court reporter), each family works with a treatment court coordinator, a social worker and, where needed, a number of other social service providers.
“We may ask people to connect with AODA (alcohol and other drug abuse) programs for outpatient and inpatient treatment, or mental health providers,” Babler said. “Sometimes, inpatient care isn’t available in the county, although outpatient and mental health services are.”
In cases where adults need transportation to providers outside the county, the Family Treatment Court will take care of those costs too, he added.
The judge plays several roles in Family Treatment Court, Babler said.
“We know frequent court appearances give better outcomes,” he said. “This won’t work if the courts aren’t totally onboard.”
In other treatment courts, defendants who meet benchmarks (like staying clean, getting a job, etc.) get rewards like gas cards to help them pay commuting costs.
“That (approach) plays a role in this court – perks, gifts, holding people accountable … but our real goal is treatment,” Babler said. “Evidence based practices tell us that giving someone four positive reactions for every one negative (reaction) is a good way to change behavior. All social science knows this.”
Court personnel offer praise, encouragement, and, even, applause when a defendant meets a goal or makes a meaningful change in their behavior, he added.
Which means that, in Family Treatment Court, everyone has to be honest about what they say and do, Babler said.
“We don’t want to just check the boxes, we really want to incorporate this (behavior) into their lives,” he added. “We know how tough a drug meth is to break away from. We know our county has stood out in Wisconsin, with huge numbers of CHIPS (Children In Need of Protective Services) cases and addictions.
“So, we make an emotional commitment, too,” Babler said.
Next week: Family Treatment Court as viewed by Health and Human Services, prosecutors, public defenders and law enforcement.
