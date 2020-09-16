The coronavirus pandemic is already affecting the daily lives of local students, less than two weeks after the start of the new school year.
Cameron School District officials reported Tuesday, Sept. 15, that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have a number of students (including a number of football players) that we have quarantined due to close contact,” District Administrator Joe Leschisin said.
“We have also had a confirmed case of strep with a football player,” Leschisin added. “We have been extra cautious with identifying close contacts and are keeping those students out of school at this point.”
Cameron was due to have a football scrimmage with Barron High School later this week, but, according to Cameron Athletic Director Dave Gerber, that event was cancelled Tuesday morning, the administrator added. Barron will now play in a scrimmage against Bloomer this Friday
Because of COVID-19, other athletic events will be affected as well.
On Tuesday, Barron High School Athletic Director Ky Baumgaard sent out a reminder to local fans regarding an away volleyball match scheduled tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 17, at St. Croix Falls.
Because of a decision by the St. Croix Falls School Board, no visiting fans will be allowed to attend the volleyball match, Baumgaard reported.
There was an additional report that a student at Ladysmith had tested positive for COVID-19, according to information shared with the News-Shield’s sister publication, the Ladysmith News.
School officials said that some students had been quarantined due to the positive test, but referred the Ladysmith News to Rusk County authorities for further information. No other details were available at press time Sept. 15.
There was a social media rumor to the effect that the Barron County Board of Supervisors would take up a controversial “local health ordinance” at the next regularly-scheduled meeting Tuesday, Sept. 22.
But, according to a memo from County Board Chair Louie Okey, that is not the case. The ordinance “is not on the agenda for the County Board Sept. 22 and will not be discussed,” Okey said.
County Administrator Jeff French said the meeting agenda is posted on the county website and does not include a local health ordinance item.
See Barron School District guidelines for all sports in this week’s sports section.
