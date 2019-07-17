The results of a five-month study of Barron County’s housing needs drew a mixed response from members of the Barron City Council at their regular monthly meeting Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at City Hall.
Council members had a mixture of reactions to a presentation by Dave Armstrong, executive director of the Barron County Economic Development Corporation.
Armstrong told the council that the survey drew responses by nearly 2,000 workers from across Barron County.
Results of the survey were to be announced Monday, July 15, at the first of a series of public forums. That meeting was at the County Government Center.
Armstrong said the city of Barron will hold its own hearing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Barron City Hall.
He said the Barron meeting will include several pending housing projects in the city, including a senior citizen apartment complex proposed two years ago, a possible new apartment building, and some scattered single-family residences.
Two council members talked about the kinds of new housing included in the study.
“I get concerned about the kind of housing we’re promoting,” council member Rod Nordby said. “Are we talking about assistance housing, or housing for middle class people?”
Armstrong said about 1,700 county workers responded to the study, including employees of Barron Care & Rehab, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and the Barron Area School District.
He said that the hourly wage for most of those workers is between $15 and $25.
“That’s (the pay scale) for the majority of workers in the county,” Armstrong said. “So the (price range that these workers can afford) is from $90,000 to $150,000.”
The moderate price range is a problem for developers, Armstrong added.
He said federal funds are available to help finance construction of single-family homes for low-to-moderate income buyers. The assistance allows contractors to make money on home construction, even with the moderate pricing.
However, Armstrong said, neither the county nor the developers can get access to the money without a federally approved county housing study.
Earlier in the meeting, council member Mike Dietrich asked if Armstrong had talked to any developers who want to build homes in Barron and, if so, why construction hadn’t started yet.
Armstrong said there were two issues in Barron. One was “scattered building sites,” as opposed to larger plots of land where many units could be built. The other issue is the still-uncompleted housing study.
He told Dietrich that he anticipates developers from Onalaska, La Crosse, Eau Claire and the Twin Cities to “possibly make a move (in the city of Barron) after the study is done.”
Armstrong added that communities may need to be creative to make affordable housing viable.
“Can we give away land to lower the cost (of a single-family home)?” he said. “Turtle Lake is looking at the idea of giving away a lot when a home is built.”
If or when the original buyer sells the home, the village would be reimbursed for the price of the lot, Armstrong added.
Dietrich disagreed.
“Turtle Lake is desperate, and their industry is leaving,” he said. “I don’t think taxpayers should be involved with purchasing lots.”
“But if the city already owns the lots, (let’s) move them,” Armstrong answered.
The discussion on housing was part of a presentation by Armstrong on what his office did during the past year to help promote business and industry in Barron.
Armstrong said his office worked with owners of three restaurants -- Seasons Cafe, the Blueberry Line Coffee Shop and The Porch -- to help get their businesses going.
The economic development office is now working with two other Barron business owners to “repurpose their buildings,” and is also helping two other owners to sell their businesses, he added.
