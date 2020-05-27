Summer’s first (unofficial) holiday weekend arrived in Barron County at about the same time that COVID-19 restrictions were lifted across the state of Wisconsin, and the increase in outside activities showed up last week in county dispatch logs.
The reports included a night-time foot chase in Cameron involving several juveniles, a standoff in Cumberland involving law enforcement officers from two counties, fights at resorts and bars, a man allegedly shooting at campers in a rural area 20 miles south of Ridgeland, and the arrest of an armed man who allegedly tried to break into a woman’s hiding place in Cumberland.
Reports include the following:
• A Cameron man reported “several people wandering around with flashlights” shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, May 22. A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy found “a group of kids” at Sportsman’s Park, including a 12-year-old girl he had caught after a foot chase. The deputy used SnapChat to track down other juveniles and met them at Kwik Trip. The juveniles were later returned to their parents.
• At least half a dozen cattle were reported on the loose in the 1200 block of Berdan Street in Cumberland on Thursday afternoon, May 22, dispatchers were told. The cows were loose for several hours. Dispatchers learned that the owners live in Superior, but authorities didn’t know how soon they would return to Cumberland to corral the animals.
• Officers from Barron and Polk counties were tied up for nearly three hours with an allegedly intoxicated man found walking in the middle of the street in Cumberland on Thursday evening, May 22. Shortly after 8 p.m., Cumberland police took the man into custody on a bail jumping charge. Eventually, the man was driven to Turtle Lake and turned over to Polk County Sheriff’s deputies.
But Polk County authorities later indicated they couldn’t accept the suspect unless he had a medical clearance. He was eventually turned over to a relative in Cumberland shortly before 10:30 p.m.
• A fight broke out between a man and a woman shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, May 23, at Shorewood Resort, Chetek. A 29-year-old man was booked into jail on tentative charges of battery and false imprisonment. Formal charges were still pending Tuesday afternoon, May 26.
• A 37-year-old man was reportedly arrested after allegedly shooting at people on a family campsite in Dunn County shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, May 25.
The 911 caller said she and other family members were staying on her grandparents’ land near Downing, in southwestern Dunn County, and told the suspect to leave after he got into an argument with other campers. He allegedly came back with a gun and started shooting, then left in what was described as a blue pickup truck.
Dunn County authorities alerted other counties to be on the lookout for the man, but he was taken into custody about an hour and one-half after the incident was reported.
Charges were pending in Dunn County Circuit Court on Tuesday, May 26.
• An alleged disorderly patient pulled a fire alarm and fled from Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland Monday evening, May 25.
A woman, wearing a hospital gown, was spotted in the Barron Area Community Center parking lot and was detained by a city officer. She was taken to the hospital emergency room.
