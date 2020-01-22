Larger, more accessible and accommodating rooms for expectant parents are ready for the public to view as Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland hosts an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Barron.
Construction on the $990,000 Birth Center began in July 2019. The center covers 5,277 square feet and includes four new rooms for moms and their families. It offers increased space, and will provide a calm environment and new efficiencies for staff and patients, according to Dan Lea, media relations representative for the Mayo Clinic Health System.
The public is also invited to tour a new pharmacy at the Barron facility, which has been in operation since early this month.
In the Family Birth Center rooms, the emphasis is on extra space. Each room will include a recliner and convertible couch, so family members and significant others can sit in the room or spend the night, according to JoAnna Blasko, supervisor. Individual bathrooms are available with whirlpool baths, and each room has an alcove for infants to rest, she added.
Family practice physicians, a midwife and an OB-GYN specialist will work in the facility, Blasko added. Between two and four registered nurses will on duty on a daily basis.
New technologies will be available in the unit, Blasko added. For the first time, there will be digital scans of the feet of newborns, instead of applying ink and taking an impression on paper.
The CertaScan technology can link to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which can store the images.
She also said the facility includes a family room, a pre-birth consultation room and a much larger nursery than the existing space.
Blasko said the new unit is much closer to the hospital’s operating room, as well as putting mothers much closer to the needed personnel in case rapid response is needed.
She said the current plan is to move into the facility the week of Feb. 10-14.
There were 106 births at Barron in calendar year 2019, according to Blasko..
Other Family Birth Center features:
• A large nursery for newborns who need special attention or close monitoring.
• A family waiting room with comfortable seating and large windows.
• A locked unit with an infant security system.
• Several pain management options, including epidurals, nitrous oxygen (laughing gas) and supportive natural comfort measures.
• Teleneonatology services, so neonatal providers can consult by video directly with a neonatologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
• A consultation room for education before and after delivery, and for follow-up with nurses.
The last remodel of the birth center was done in 1997, according to communictions specialist Deb Dietrich.
