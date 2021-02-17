The School District of Prairie Farm has struck a deal with the Village of Prairie Farm to open a child care center, birth-4 years, in the Village Hall, according to a school board official.
Board member Ken Seguine said that construction remodeling has just commenced and it is hoped the center will be open by June 1.
“As you know, this will become a major amenity in the Prairie Farm community, one that is in short supply in Barron County,” he said.
Numerous school districts in the area and across the state have opened school-operated childcare facilities to help meet this need and attempt to maintain and draw more enrollment to the district.
“Rural Wisconsin faces a crisis in availability of high-quality, affordable child care that affects parents’ ability to work, the current and future well-being of children, and the capacity of businesses to operate and grow,” according to a Dec. 16 report from the state’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity.
More details will be reported in the News-Shield in coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.